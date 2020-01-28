Porsha Williams has the most precious advice for people: read it here

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter impressed the entire world and made people think we took our lives and the people in them too easily. Porsha Williams has some advice on how we can make the most of our lives.

"Good evening everyone … I can't lie, my heart is still heavy,quot; "Every minute someone leaves this world behind. We are all in the,quot; line "without knowing it. We never know how many people there are before us. We can't move to the end of the line. We can't get out of the line. We can't avoid the line. Then, while we wait in line, "Porsha began publishing.

Porsha continued with the most precious advice: ‘Make the moments count. Make priorities Make time Make your gifts known. Make nobody feel like someone. Make your voice heard. Make small things big. Make someone smile. Make the change. Make love. Makeup. Make peace. Be sure to tell your people that they are loved. Make sure you don't regret it. Make sure you are ready. "-Anonymous. Rp @hanayali ".

A follower said: ‘Great post @ porsha4real So true. Thank you, "and another follower posted this:" I love this, my current thoughts, Gn Porsha has always been my favorite. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Well, my sister said. Amen and may God bless you and your family. "

One commenter said: por @ porsha4real. I like this. We lost a true hero. RIP Kobey and Gigi. God bless all souls in that helicopter. Such a tragedy 😢🙏❤ ’

In other news, Porsha made people smile with a recent post he shared on his social media account.

Porsha shared a photo of herself since she was just a child, and you will see that she is twinning with Pilar Jhena, no doubt.

Ad

Porsha triggered a debate in the comments with some fans who say she looks like PJ and others still claim that the girl looks like her father.



Post views:

0 0