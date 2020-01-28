Porsha Williams as a baby looks exactly like her daughter, Pilar Jhena: see the photos in which these two are twinning

Porsha Williams has been hearing from fans that her daughter looks exactly like her Dennis McKinley, and she keeps telling people that this is not true, and that the girl is twinning with her. Check out a photo that Porsha shared about herself since she was just a child, and you will see that she is twinning with Pilar Jhena, no doubt.

But with these posts, Porsha triggered a debate in the comments with some fans who say she looks like PJ and others still claim that the girl looks like her father.

Someone joked and said, "So, basically, you looked like Dennis when you were younger,quot; just playing boo, "and another follower posted this:" No girl … they all look alike but her dad is also in that face. Health and love! "

A follower said: "No ma'am! She looks like her daddy. You're trying too hard!" And someone else posted this: "Boyyyyy she stays with the stinky eye." Everyone and their nerves work, Chy! "

Another commentator wrote: ‘girl, you know that Pj is Dennis twin. However, I let you have this one, "and one follower posted this:" Everyone looks alike. they look like twins I hate being twins with a child. "

Someone else said: & # 39; Wow, I used to think he looked like his dad until this picture is definitely a mix of you two & # 39 ;, and a fan told Porsha what he wanted to hear: & # 39; La Mom's girl is too sweet Porsha looks just like you. & # 39;

A follower had a theory and shared it in the comments section: ‘We want them to look as bad as we do. 😩😩😩 But daddy got nervous because we didn't even know what we had when we were pregnant. Everything is in the baby's face. But she will become a beautiful version of you. Just wait and see. "

Who do you think looks more like PJ?



