Pete Davidson – This is how he reacted as Ariana Grande is reportedly protecting him in the Grammy!

After her great performance at the Grammy Awards, Ariana Grande seemed to shed some shade on nothing less than her ex, Pete Davidson! That said, now a report claims to have an idea of ​​how the SNL comedian felt about it!

It was definitely an unexpected moment and it makes perfect sense that people really want to know how Pete reacted to the subtle criticism of his ex.

While she did not attend the awards ceremony, it turned out that she was able to learn what she did quite quickly!

However, a source tells HollywoodLife that it is not letting Ariana's disgust bother her so much.

In case you don't know what happened, during your Thank U performance, then you put an engagement ring in a box and then closed it just when the song came to an end.

That said, since Ariana and Pete had a vertiginous commitment, many fans who saw the performance were convinced that she did that to mean they broke up!

The source said that ‘Pete moved from Ariana, something like this has already happened. He was not watching the program (since he was in a basketball game) but he heard everything about him and took it easy. He doesn't hold a grudge and really wishes him the best. Pete has nothing but good things to say about Ariana. "

Ariana and Pete started dating in the spring of 2018 and only one month after their relationship, they announced their engagement!

Five months later, after many sweet and PDA public appointments, they separated and people were relieved or disappointed, since not everyone was a fan of the couple, especially because they rushed to take such a big step so quickly!

What did you think of Ariana's performance? Was he really trying to shade Pete or not?



