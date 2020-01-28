Peaky Blinders leads the pack at the 2020 National TV Awards in Great Britain

BBC

The BBC crime drama television series wins the best drama, while actor Cillian Murphy takes home the best dramatic performance at the January 28 awards ceremony.

TV drama "Peaky Blinders"and his star Cillian Murphy They were the big winners at the National Television Awards of Great Britain in London on Tuesday night, January 28, 2020.

The series of creator Steven Knight won the Drama Award at the O2 Arena ceremony, while Absent Murphy won the Drama Performance Award.

"Chernobyl", the miniseries that documents the Soviet nuclear disaster of 1986, was named Best New Drama, while"Mrs. Brown & # 39; s Boys"He triumphed in the Comedy category.

Other notable winners included jesy Nelson, whose documentary on social networks trolls "The one that doesn't fit", he won the factual award and beloved double television act Ant and Dec, who extended their winning streak in the TV Presenter section with a number 19 victory.

Monty Python star Michael Palin He was honored with a special recognition award for his work as a comedian, actor and travel documentary maker. He dedicated the award to the late friend and colleague of Monty Python Terry Jones, who passed away last week.

