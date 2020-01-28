Paul vs Gib: Watch a live broadcast of the Miami Fight Night press conference | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLa226af1cf0f8325c131587856445ffbc11% %MINIFYHTMLa226af1cf0f8325c131587856445ffbc12%









%MINIFYHTMLa226af1cf0f8325c131587856445ffbc13% %MINIFYHTMLa226af1cf0f8325c131587856445ffbc14%







Watch a live broadcast of the Miami Fight Night press conference

Watch a live broadcast of the Miami Fight Night press conference

Watch a live stream while Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer and Daniel Roman join YouTube rivals Jake Paul and AnEsonGib at the final press conference in Miami.

Andrade defends his WBO middleweight belt against Luke Keeler of Ireland, with the IBF super featherweight champion Farmer against Joseph Diaz, and the unified champion Roman puts his WBA and IBF titles against Murodjon at stake Akhmadaliev

Two sensations on social networks also resolve their enmity when Jake Paul collides with AnEsonGib on the same fight night in Florida.

Jake Paul faces AnEsonGib in the early hours of Friday morning

You can watch a live broadcast of the press conference on the Sky Sports website, the app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter and Sky Sports Boxing YouTube.

Keeler believes he has gained a mental advantage over Andrade before they share the stage again, in front of the media.

"I'm getting under your skin," Keeler said. Sky sports. "I called him delusional and he repeated it, so obviously it's in his head.

Demetrius Andrade defends the WBO belt against Luke Keeler in the main event

"He calls himself the best, but he has to prove it. Call Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez or Jermall Charlo, but he doesn't endorse him with entertainment.

"He is speaking to me badly. He is saying that I have not defeated anyone. Then prove it!"

Watch Miami Fight Night from 2am on Friday, live at the Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Sports Arena.