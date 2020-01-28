Parents on social networks celebrate being a "dad girl,quot; after the viral story of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML7d5d0b132cb409cfabac97a52647b54711% %MINIFYHTML7d5d0b132cb409cfabac97a52647b54712%

TSR Daddy Duties: Now we know Kobe Bryant for his CABRA status in basketball, but since the premature death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna, many beautiful stories and wonderful memories about the legend that highlight his fatherhood have been shared.

His affection for his daughters was evident, but a story shared by ESPN journalist Elle Duncan inspired a movement in social networks.

Elle talked about how she ran into Kobe while she was pregnant and that he was excited when he knew he was having a girl. “I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a daddy girl, "said Elle, Kobe told him.

%MINIFYHTML7d5d0b132cb409cfabac97a52647b54713% %MINIFYHTML7d5d0b132cb409cfabac97a52647b54714%

“I guess the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved most, being a father. Being a daddy girl, ”and Elle shared emotionally. After this story went viral, parents also went to their social media accounts to share how proud they are to be a "dad girl." Come in to see parents inspired by Kobe's relationship with their daughters.