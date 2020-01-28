Panga ticket office | filmfare.com



Kangana Ranaut's star, Panga, premiered in theaters last Friday. Directed by Ashiwin Iyer Tiwari, the film stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in important roles. The film tells the story of a kabaddi player, who returns to the sport at age 30 with the love and support of her family.

Despite receiving many praise and love from critics and the masses, the film opened to Rs. 2.70 crore on its first day. A walk was seen on the weekend and made Rs 5.61 million and Rs 6.60 Rs, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, the movie saw a drop in its box office collection on Monday. With a crore of 1.65 rupees on Monday, the movie box office collection is now at Rs. 16.56 crore.

Panga faces stiff competition from Varun Dhawan Street Dancer 3D star and Ajay Devgn-Saif star Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. We will have to wait and see how good word of mouth advertising will be added to Panga's collections.