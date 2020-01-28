Pakistani police detain parliamentarians and activists in a demonstration for Pashtun rights | News

%MINIFYHTMLfbd252a01f2f1e68769b58b621edea6111% %MINIFYHTMLfbd252a01f2f1e68769b58b621edea6112%

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan police detained a member of parliament and at least 24 others in a demonstration calling for the release of a prominent rights activist from Pakistan, another step in their repression against the rights group of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) .

On Tuesday, thousands took to the streets of Pakistan to protest the arrest of activist Manzoor Pashteen, who accuses the country's military of human rights abuses.

Witnesses said police fought with protesters in the capital, Islamabad, when they tried to lead a brief march after speeches at the demonstration.

"The police simply attacked the protesters," said Khushal Khan Khattak, a protester. "I ran to my father thinking I was hurt. I was fine. I saw them dragging Mohsin (Dawar)."

Dawar, a leading PTM leader, is a member of the lower house of the Parliament of Pakistan. He was elected from the northwestern district of North Waziristan.

Video footage of the protest showed that he was dragged by the police and detained in a police vehicle.

Other prominent activists to be arrested included Ammar Rashid, the provincial leader of the leftist Awami Workers Party (AWP), and Ismat Shahjahan, Another AWP leader.

Police confirmed to Al Jazeera that at least 25 protesters were arrested, but did not provide further details.

The protest leaders who managed to escape claimed that the police used force to gather the protesters.

"They drove people rudely (and) forcibly put them in the trucks," said Afrasiab Khattak, a former senator who addressed the protest before the police action.

Similar protests in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, and Lahore attracted hundreds of protesters and concluded peacefully on Tuesday.

Sedition charges

The protesters' main demand was the release of Pashteen, who was arrested in a midnight raid on Monday by police in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Pashteen is accused of committing "sedition,quot; and "criminal conspiracy,quot; during a speech at a PTM rally in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan earlier this month.

On Monday, a Peshawar court rejected his request for bail and ordered his transfer to Dera Ismail Khan.

The PTM rose to fame in 2018, when it defended the cause of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a young clothing merchant who was shot dead by police who claimed he was a fighter allied with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or IS ).

Subsequent investigations did not reveal such links.

The main demands of the PTM are focused on ending forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and harsh security policies in the northwest of the country, where the military has fought against the Pakistani Taliban for years.

Since last year, the PTM has faced increasing restrictions in its activities. The coverage of the group's protests faces an almost general ban in the local Pakistani press, and leaders have been accused of "sedition,quot; and arrested.

In May, a confrontation between PTM supporters and the military at a checkpoint in North Waziristan killed at least three protesters and several other people, including at least five soldiers, injured.

Dawar, the PTM leader and member of parliament, and Ali Wazir, another PTM leader and elected member of parliament, were arrested in connection with that attack and held in custody for more than three months.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.