Ozzy Osbourne works to return to the May tour despite Parkinson's revelation

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Days after presenting his latest health problem, the leader of Black Sabbath assures fans that he's doing his best. You can to return to your farewell tour.

Ozzy Osbourne He has assured fans that his problems related to Parkinson's disease will not affect his plans to return to the stage in 2020.

The rocker scrapped all the dates of 2019 on his hike "No More Tours 2" after a fall at his home, which detached metal rods in his spine, and spent much of last year recovering.

Last week (ending January 24), he also revealed that he was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's, known as PRKN 2.

But he is still working on plans to resume his farewell tour.

"If I am well enough, I will work to achieve it," he says of his planned return from May. "I receive physical therapy every day, five days a week. I try, I do my best. Neck surgery is not easy."

His daughter Kelly Osbourne, who joined Ozzy on the Grammy red carpet on Sunday (January 26), said: "Seeing how far Dad has come this year and how far he has come alone in the last week has been incredible."

Osbourne's return album, "Ordinary Man," will be released on February 21.