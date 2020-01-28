Open options in Cheltenham and Aintree for Lalor | Racing news





Lalor in action in Cheltenham

Kayley Woollacott is undecided on whether to target Lalor at the Cheltenham Festival or wait for the Grand National meeting in Aintree.

Just hitting a short head to third place in Cheltenham on New Year's Day, the eight-year-old boy returned to Prestbury Park on Saturday to earn minor honors in another fiercely competitive handicap chase, this time exceeding three quarters in length.

The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate is the obvious goal of the Festival for Lalor, but Woollacott is eager to move his stable star away at some point and will consider avoiding the meeting of the masterpiece in March in favor of waiting for Aintree.

Woollacott said: "We are delighted with the way he ran. It is the first time in a long time that he has had two really good races together, without having had a long break in the middle."

"He has been a little bit in and out in the past, but he seems to have grown a little and, in general, we are very happy with him."

"I told the owner that we will have to discuss where we will go with him later. We will keep him very open and try to find a career in which he can put his head to the front, because I think he deserves it."

Lalor has previously won a grade two bumper and a grade one rookie obstacle at Aintree in April.

"It is definitely a better horse on better ground and I also think it is a better horse with some sun on the back, interestingly. It really recovers in the spring," Woollacott continued.

"In his last two races it seems he will stay further. Whether we travel three miles this season or next, we'll see."

"Obviously you have the plate at the Festival, or should we wait and run it more than three miles at Aintree? We know he loves Aintree since he won there twice and both times he really stepped up his game to win."

"Obviously, he runs very well in Cheltenham, but a flat left-handed track like Aintree looks good on the ground, so we could wait and hope the ground is fine."

"We will consider all the options and then we will make a decision."