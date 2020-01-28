Officials recover remains at the US military plane crash site. UU. In Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – Two sets of remains were recovered at the site where a US military plane crashed on Monday in Taliban-controlled territory outside of Kabul, Afghanistan, US military officials said, after a day when state forces United struggled to get to the site.

US officials said Monday they thought the two-person plane's crew probably did not survive the accident, which occurred in the Deh Yak district in Ghazni province during a bad weather day.

Officials in Ghazni said the effort to recover the remains had begun Monday night, but The forces had not been able to recover the bodies until Tuesday.

"Since yesterday, the area has been under the control of the foreign air force," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the Ghazni provincial council, said Tuesday afternoon. "An hour ago, foreign air forces entered the scene and took out two bodies."