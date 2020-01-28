Officials recover remains at the US military plane crash site. UU. In Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – Two sets of remains were recovered at the site where a US military plane crashed on Monday in Taliban-controlled territory outside of Kabul, Afghanistan, US military officials said, after a day when state forces United struggled to get to the site.
US officials said Monday they thought the two-person plane's crew probably did not survive the accident, which occurred in the Deh Yak district in Ghazni province during a bad weather day.
Officials in Ghazni said the effort to recover the remains had begun Monday night, but The forces had not been able to recover the bodies until Tuesday.
"Since yesterday, the area has been under the control of the foreign air force," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the Ghazni provincial council, said Tuesday afternoon. "An hour ago, foreign air forces entered the scene and took out two bodies."
The country's vice president and other senior Afghan officials initially said that the plane that crashed was a passenger plane operated by the country's national airline, Ariana Afghan Airlines.
Almost 10 hours after the accident, the United States military confirmed that the plane was one of their own: a Bombardier E-11, a rare advanced communication plane deployed in Afghanistan and used to help ground troops talk to American planes The statement provided little other detail.
"While the cause of the accident is under investigation, there is no evidence that the accident was caused by enemy fire," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, an army spokesman in Afghanistan.
The initial reports were contradictory about whether those on board had survived and were taken by the Taliban, or if all had been killed.
Taliban social media accounts posted photos and videos of what they said was a plane they had shot down, but the group is known to exaggerate their claims. The plane appeared shattered and on fire in the snow. The authorities said that bad weather and the inaccessibility of the Taliban-controlled lands had made it difficult to gather information.
Even after military officials said only two people were on board, rumors of survivors continued in Ghazni.
"Now the Taliban have begun to search the houses," said Amanullah Kamrani, a member of the Ghazni provincial council. "From this morning, they went to all the houses and checked if the villagers hid the Americans."
The plane fell around 1 p.m. Monday local time, and confusion over even the most basic details continued for hours. The country's vice president, Sarwar Danish, who said it had been a passenger plane, had even expressed "condolences for his martyrdom to the people of Afghanistan."
Further confusing the situation, reports in the Iranian news and social networks framed the accident as a reprisal for the Death of Major General Qassim Suleimani, the powerful Iranian commander killed in an attack with American drones in Baghdad. Iranian media reports came to identify a C.I.A. officer said he had died on the plane, who said he was shot down. US officials rejected those reports.
Around 12,000 US troops and thousands of NATO forces are still scattered throughout Afghanistan. Headquarters officers in Kabul frequently move to bases by plane, and surveillance planes often deploy over battle areas.
Helene Cooper reported from Washington and Mujib Mashal from Kabul, Afghanistan. Fatima Faizi contributed with reports from Kabul.