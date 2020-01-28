Novak Djokovic will face Roger Federer in the semifinals of the Australian Open | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic until his eighth semifinal of the Australian Open, where he will face the old enemy Roger Federer. The Serbian has never lost a semifinal in Melbourne before





Novak Djokovic organized a tempting meeting with Roger Federer on Thursday

Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic organized a 50th meeting of his career with Roger Federer after reaching the semifinals in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Djokovic ignored the threat of the great success of Canadian Milos Raonic when he won a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) victory despite a problem with his contact lenses at the end of the third set .

Raonic had already knocked out the current ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and former World No. 3 Marin Cilic to make the last four, but Djokovic proved to be the immovable object.

Djokovic was encouraged by his quarterfinal clash with a top that had the letters & # 39; KB & # 39; and the numbers & # 39; 8 & # 39; and & # 39; 24 & # 39; over a red heart, in homage to NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday.

When they started playing, he seemed immaculate in the service, earning his first 14 points of the first set, before Raonic made some raids by winning a break point opportunity.

The Serbian kept that before turning the screw on the commercial end of the set to take advantage of his fourth setpoint opportunity after an almighty fight after 54 minutes. It was the first time in the tournament that the former Wimbledon finalist had broken.

Djokovic reached his eighth semifinal in Melbourne

Djokovic took absolute control in the game by increasing the pace and breaking by a 3-1 lead in the second set. The world number 2 was in total control with its coverage across the field overwhelming the Canadian, who had already saved 10 of the 11 break points offered to his opponent.

That service break was enough to give the 16-time Grand Slam champion the advantage of a two-set advantage at Rod Laver Arena.

The 32-year-old, who had lost only one set during his first round showdown against Jan-Lennard Struff on the road to the last four, was serving immaculately thanks in part to the tutelage of former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who now It is in the corner of Djokovic.

With 4-4 in the third set, Djokovic took a medical timeout after a problem with his contact lenses. He had no trouble seeing the ball when he returned as he made his way through the next tiebreaker to march in two hours and 50 minutes.

Djokovic has now played 10, won the 10 games against Raonic, who played only 14 tournaments in 2019, as he dealt with multiple injuries, including back and buttock ailments. They have played 26 sets in total, with Raonic winning only two of them.

Milos Raonic could not contain the brilliance of Djokovic

Djokovic will now prepare for his match against Federer in which he leads the 26-23 meeting, including four of the last five. This will be his first clash at Melbourne Park since the 2016 semifinals, which the Serbian won in four sets. Among them they have claimed 13 of the last 16 titles of the Australian Open, since 2004.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.