Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer classic matches before their Australian Open showdown | Tennis news

Your Australian Open semifinal on Thursday will be the 50th match.





Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will meet for the fiftieth time on Thursday

We remember some classic matches between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer before their confrontation at the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne.

These are some of the most memorable encounters between the two great …

Wimbledon, end of 2019: Djokovic won 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3)

Djokovic still has Federer's number, leading the match 26-23

This was possibly the best match between the two old enemies and came two years after his last Grand Slam showdown in the semifinals of the Australian Open, a match that the Serbian won in four sets. Federer, who at 37 was chasing a ninth Wimbledon singles title that looked like a record seemed to have it in the bag, but Djokovic had other ideas when he saved two championship points before retaining his title in the new tie-break after four hours and 57 minutes. .

US Open, 2015 Final – Djokovic won 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4

Djokovic got the best of the Swiss master in Flushing Meadows

Djokovic, the top-ranked player, beat Federer, his longtime rival, and a hostile local crowd to win his tenth main title with a four-set victory at the US Open. Federer had returned to his dazzling best performance at Flushing Meadows and enjoyed the almost complete support of American support, but Djokovic showed his iron will again.

Wimbledon, 2014, Final – Djokovic won 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 5-7 6-4

The Serbian enjoyed the grass of the central court after his victory in 2014

This was the second Grand Slam final between the couple and what game it was. Two playoffs in the first three sets help show how tight the competition was, although when the Serbian opened a 5-2 lead in the room, the dreams of the Swiss of an 18th Grand Slam title seemed dead in the water. But he saved the point of the championship when Djokovic staggered, losing five games in a row when the crowd on the central court was driven crazy by the return of his hero.

The drama continued as the set progressed. Federer sailed near the wind when he saved three break points in 3-4, but finally broke in his next service game, Djokovic won the title for the second time and regained world number 1 in the process.

US Open, 2011, Semifinals – Djokovic won 6-7 (7-9) 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5

Djokovic completed a notable change to get rid of Federer

Talk about the story that repeats. Twelve months after his thriller in New York, Djokovic again saved two match points, this time with Federer at the service, with his attitude of going bankrupt and nothing to lose, getting dividends once again. After being dragged by two sets to love, the Serbian broke into the game again only to fall into a break in the decisive when Federer found a second wind. But with Federer serving for the 40-15 game, everything went wrong.

He was at his best elastic moment in Flushing Meadows

The game is best remembered for the first of those match points, Djokovic unleashing a right-back return that prompted the cross-court for a clean winner. He raised his arms in celebration, whipping the crowd in a frenzy. The second starting point was also saved and the tide changed rapidly. Minutes later I was celebrating a remarkable victory.

23-26 general meetings 17-19 on hard tracks 5-11 in Grand Slams 1-3 in Melbourne 11-12 in the semifinals Federer 7-7 in SF Open of Australia, Djokovic 7-0 Federer 31-14 in Grand Slam SFs, Djokovic 25-11

French Open, 2011, Semifinals – Federer won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5)

Federer ended Djokovic's long undefeated streak at the 2011 French Open

Djokovic came to this game, played in early June, undefeated for the season. His notable winning career was 43 and few expected it to end up in the hands of Federer, who was beginning to be labeled yesterday's man. But Federer moved back the years. Not only did he defend himself against Djokovic with an excellent display of service, but, more surprisingly, he defended himself completely from the bottom of the court and celebrated the victory by moving a single finger in the air.

US Open, 2010, Semifinals – Djokovic won 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 7-5

Djokovic beat Federer in a showdown to reach the final of the US Open 2010

The Serbian won a match in New York to deny Federer what would have been a seventh consecutive final appearance in Flushing Meadows. Djokovic did so by saving two match points in the final set, reaching 15-40 to the level with a game without nerves. Federer had defeated him in the tournament in each of the previous three years.

"To be honest, I was just closing my eyes and hitting the right shots as fast as I can in the match points," Djokovic said later. "If he enters, he enters. If he leaves, you know, another defeat against Federer in the US Open. I managed to return. I was very lucky."

US Open, 2009, Semifinals – Federer won 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5

Federer hit his famous hot dog shot against Djokovic at the US Open 2009

This is not the best match that Federer and Djokovic have produced, but it is one of the most memorable. The reason is that he presented one of the best shots of all time of the Swiss master. Having played excellent tennis to defend himself against a good effort by his opponent, Federer hit a simply impressive winner through the legs: a hot dog, tweener, call him what you want, to win match points. Djokovic smiled wryly. What else could I do against such brilliance? Federer concluded the victory moments later and then described his shot as "the best I've hit in my life."

US Open, 2007, Final – Federer won 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) 6-4

Federer won his fourth consecutive US Open crown in 2007

Djokovic had defeated Federer for the first time in his career in the Montreal Masters final a few weeks before the US Open and in New York he was making his first appearance in a final in the majors. But Federer reached his fourth consecutive crown at the US Open, the first man to do so since Bill Tilden 80 years earlier.

