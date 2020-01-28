Nike reportedly suspends online sale of Kobe Bryant products in an attempt to control resellers

%MINIFYHTMLc51e97809dce8f0c44edb99e3f664a7711% %MINIFYHTMLc51e97809dce8f0c44edb99e3f664a7712%

Roommates, Kobe Bryant's legacy is very special to his family, loved ones and fans whom he inspired to be great! Unfortunately, some people find ways to benefit from other people's trauma, and Nike is trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

According to ESPN, Nike made the decision to remove all Kobe-related items from the Nike.com store. As of now, the only product that will appear in searches is a purple and yellow Nike gift card with the Lakers logo printed on it.

The company reportedly made the decision in an attempt to control how people buy and sell Kobe products for their own benefit. They would prefer that resellers could not store Kobe products and resell them at crazy prices online.

"Throughout the company, Bryant's footprint is being reflected, and the severity of his death weighs heavily on Nike's global office spaces," reports ESPN. “Bryant was more than a backup athlete in Nike; he was a true partner working together with executives, designers, developers and employees throughout the corporate structure of Swoosh since joining the company in 2003. "

We ask you to continue sending your love and support to the Bryant family during this time.