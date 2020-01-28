Nike denies suspending online sale of Kobe Bryant products, trying to control resellers

The legacy left by Kobe Bryant is really important for his loved ones and his family, and also for fans, for all the people he managed to inspire to be great. But, as happened after the death of Nipsey Hussle, there are some people who plan to take advantage of other people's trauma.

Well, The Shade Room reports that Nike is trying to make sure this doesn't happen in the case of Kobe Bryant. This is what they reported recently:

‘According to @ESPN, Nike made the decision to remove all Kobe-related items from the Nike.com store. As of now, the only product that will appear in searches is a purple and yellow Nike gift card with the Lakers logo printed on it, "writes TSR.

TSR continued and reported that ‘The company reportedly made the decision in an attempt to control how people buy and sell Kobe products for their own benefit. They would prefer that resellers could not store Kobe products. "

But, it has been revealed that Nike did not suspend the online sale of the products, they were only sold.

Update: We can confirm that Nike's Kobe product was not removed and sold out. READ MORE: https://t.co/StGqU2eNtC pic.twitter.com/U92G4YchjF – Complex sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 28, 2020

Someone said: ‘Man. People have no tact or compassion trying to capitalize on the death and legacy of this man "and another follower said:" I respect crazy about this! "Too many companies benefit from the death of people, I Stan,quot;

Another follower posted this: "That is stupid like hell, it has only made things even more valuable," and another follower said: "Nahhhh, the NBA store is not stupid because they know that Kobe's stocks are they shot. " They lowered them and then put them back for 3 times the original price. "

Someone else said: & # 39; They didn't do it to honor him, they did it to get the most out of his death so that no one else would do it & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; How are they going to treat to control? Resell when they created resell … Now, all of a sudden, it's a problem, if you started making more pairs, then you wouldn't have a resale problem.

Someone else said: "Becauseeeeeeee was ridiculous when they did it to Nipsey smh … disrespect."



