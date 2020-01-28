Nicki Minaj's brother was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child rape

BBC writes that Nicki Minaj's brother has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl. Jelani Maraj was convicted in November 2017.

The victim stated at a trial in 2015 that she had been raped by the man several times while her mother used to be at work.

The man appealed his sentence, but the judge rejected it.

The BBC revealed that "prosecutors said evidence of DNA linked to Maraj was found in the girl's pajama pants."

They continued and reported that "the girl said it happened up to four times a week and sometimes twice a day; her younger brother also spoke during the trial claiming she witnessed one of the attacks."

The lawyer requested a minimum sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment and said they plan to appeal the decision made by this judge.

Nicki's brother asked for a second chance in court earlier this week and said that at the time, he had a terrible problem with alcohol.

People send their support to the Nicki IG page and post messages related to this in several of their posts.

It was also reported that Meek Mill had some problems with Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, and the two were filmed arguing.

A follower said: ‘Damn meek girl, I want to fight with your husband and your brother going to jail. Keep your head up, sister. "

Fans are upset because she has been missing on social media for almost two months. Someone commented: "We miss you so much, hurry up and come back."

Anyway, this is not the first time Nicki takes time off Instagram, and fans know it very well.

Some time ago, they even created a request to "find Nicki,quot;, but in the end he was back online and everything was fine.



