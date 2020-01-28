Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years of life in prison for...

Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years of life in prison for raping his stepdaughter!

Jelani Maraj, the brother of the world superstar, Nicki Minaj, has been sentenced to 25 years of life imprisonment for the brutal rape of his minor stepdaughter.

After his trial in November 2017, Maraj was convicted of predatory sexual assault after being accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his home in Long Island, New York. He was also sentenced to 364 days in prison for endangering the welfare of a child.

