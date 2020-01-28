Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years of life in prison for raping his stepdaughter!

Jelani Maraj, the brother of the world superstar, Nicki Minaj, has been sentenced to 25 years of life imprisonment for the brutal rape of his minor stepdaughter.

After his trial in November 2017, Maraj was convicted of predatory sexual assault after being accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his home in Long Island, New York. He was also sentenced to 364 days in prison for endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors initially accused the victim of fabricating the story to try to extort money from his sister, but DNA evidence soon showed that Maraj was the author.

In court, the Nassau County Supreme Court judge, Robert McDonald, criticized Maraj for his stepdaughter sexually, saying his "opinion is that you ruined this child. He continued:" You raped this child. You raped her again and again. "

The stepdaughter told the courts that the attacks have led to suicide at times and says she suffers anxiety attacks. Maraj tried to ask for mercy, attributing it to his "excessive alcohol consumption,quot;, but the judge was not moved.