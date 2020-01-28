Nicki Minaj returns to music with a new collaboration with Meghan Trainor

%MINIFYHTMLfa5a0d21e6f821d9713545c478c3a5a611% %MINIFYHTMLfa5a0d21e6f821d9713545c478c3a5a612%

Despite announcing his retirement late last year to focus on being a newlywed and potentially raising a family, Nicki Minaj is officially making his return to music, and his devoted fans can thank pop star Meghan Trainor.

Nicki Minaj had his Barbz in a frenzy when he published a fragment of a new song titled "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; without providing any additional context on what they could expect other than the release date of January 31S t.

Well, a few hours later, the mystery was officially revealed and is courtesy of Meghan Trainor, best known for her hit song "All About That Bass." Meghan apparently could not wait a few more days to reveal the news and instead went to social networks. means to clarify.

%MINIFYHTMLfa5a0d21e6f821d9713545c478c3a5a613% %MINIFYHTMLfa5a0d21e6f821d9713545c478c3a5a614%

Posting on her Twitter account, she wrote:

"The rumors are true #NiceToMeetYa with my QUEEN @ NICKIMINAJ … Friday!"

Meghan's album, "Treat Myself," will also be released on the same day. This is probably a much-needed positive news about Nicki Minaj, as multiple reports circulate about his older brother, Jelani Maraj, who was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

As of now, Nicki has not publicly commented on his brother's sentence and is not likely to do so, since he has been very private about it since his initial arrest and trial began.

We are sure that the devoted fans of Nicki will ensure that their new collaboration receives a lot of love both in the broadcast services and on the radio.

Roommates, what do you think about this?