Nicki Minaj announces and presents a new single & # 39; Nice to Meet Ya & # 39;

The rapper of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; will launch its collaboration with Meghan Trainor on January 31 to celebrate the release of Meghan's new album & # 39; Treat Myself & # 39 ;.

Nicki Minaj I was back on Instagram. The rapper of "Anaconda" ended her silence on social networks by announcing a single and sharing the fragment. Called "Nice to Meet Ya", it is a collaboration with the pop singer Meghan Trailer.

The release of the new song is scheduled for Friday, January 31, the same day Meghan will release her third studio album "Treat Myself." She wrote: "The rumors are true #NiceToMeetYa with my QUEEN @nickiminaj … Friday!"

The announcement came immediately after the sentence of Nicki's older brother, Jelani Maraj. He was ordered to serve 25 years in prison behind bars after his conviction for child rape. "You raped this girl. You raped her again and again," Judge Robert McDonald hit Jelani.

Jelani was accused of forcing his stepdaughter under age. The sexual assault came to light in 2015 after the victim's younger brother entered and Jelani assaulted the girl. Nicki never commented on his case, although initially he helped rescue him. He was also originally included as a potential witness, but ended up never testifying on behalf of his brother.

During the sentence, Jelani's lawyer, David Schwartz, read a 2016 letter written by Nicki to help his brother get a lighter sentence. The rapper described him as the "most selfless, kind, genuine and generous man I know."

Jelani vehemently denied the accusations. When the accusations were made public for the first time, he accused the victim's mother, Jacqueline Robinson, of having tricked him into blackmailing his famous sister. Jacqueline has divorced Jelani.