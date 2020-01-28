New couple alert? Noah Cyrus and machine gun Kelly curled up at the post-Grammys party

%MINIFYHTMLbf9a48864a3daed9cfee549de88e733f11% %MINIFYHTMLbf9a48864a3daed9cfee549de88e733f12%

WENN / Avalon / Judy Eddy

Prior to this, Noah was romantically linked with Lil Xan, while it was rumored that the rapper from & # 39; Glass House & # 39; I was dating best friend Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend, Kate Beckinsale.

Up News Info –

They are Kelly machine gun Y Noah Cyrus The new celebrity couple in Hollywood? The rapper and singer provoked rumors of romance when they were seen approaching each other while attending a post-Grammys party on Republic Records on Sunday, January 26 at night.

According to one source, "they are holding hands and pose for photos together." The source continued by saying that the two "walked hand in hand with the party," adding that they seemed "very familiar with each other."

After going out to smoke together, the supposed lovebirds allegedly "held hands when they arrived at the party and continued side by side all the time. It seemed they were dating." The source also said that the couple spent the night bouncing at different Hollywood hot spots, as they were also seen at the post-Grammy reception of Sony Music Entertainment 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLbf9a48864a3daed9cfee549de88e733f13% %MINIFYHTMLbf9a48864a3daed9cfee549de88e733f14%

Prior to this, Noah was romantically linked to Lil xan and more recently it was said that he was dating a YouTube star Tana Mongeau. Meanwhile, it was rumored that MGK was in a relationship with his best friend Pete Davidsonthe ex girlfriend Kate Beckinsale when they were seen leaving a party together after the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

The 46-year-old star, however, closed the rumors by applauding a social media user who, according to her, was wasting time talking about her love life. "Why don't you worry about the things that are really happening and make a donation to the Australian forest fires instead of wasting your time on things that are not happening and that never happened?

Another user published: "You need a man," to which the Briton replied: "maybe you do, since it is too much in your mind xx". The rapper from "Glass House" doubled the claims and tweeted: "I should never have gone out tonight. I woke up with fake headlines."