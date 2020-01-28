Netanyahu withdraws request for immunity from corruption charges | News

%MINIFYHTML4d913c773733f8a6e2fd8dc766c3473e11% %MINIFYHTML4d913c773733f8a6e2fd8dc766c3473e12%

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his attempt at parliamentary immunity from prosecution for corruption charges, paving the way for a trial to begin.

Israel's oldest prime minister issued a Facebook statement on Tuesday saying that immunity procedures in parliament would have been a "circus,quot; and that he did not want to participate in this "dirty game."

"I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request," Netanyahu said.

The parliament of Israel, called Knesset, met to discuss the formation of a committee to discuss the request of the prime minister for prosecution immunity.

The Likud party of Netanyahu was planning to boycott the Knesset session.

"At this fateful hour for the people of Israel, when I am in the United States on a historic mission to design the permanent borders of Israel and ensure our security in the coming decades, the Knesset is expected to open another exhibition at the circus to eliminate immunity, "Netanyahu wrote.

The main political opponent of Prime Minister Benny Gantz, who heads the Blue and White party, said in a statement that "Netanyahu will go to trial, we must move on."

"No one could manage a country and simultaneously handle three serious criminal charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust," Gantz added.

Akiva Eldar, an Israeli columnist at Al-Monitor, said the Israeli leader had no choice but to withdraw his request for immunity.

“Netanyahu hates being the loser. He wanted immunity and could not get it. I had no chance. You don't have a majority in the Knesset to get immunity, "said Eldar.

Netanyahu and Trump were scheduled to meet at the White House on Tuesday for the announcement of the long-awaited Trump administration plan for the Middle East.

Netanyahu was charged in November with charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust for accusations that he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in exchange for gifts and favorable coverage.

He denies having acted badly, says he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and left to eliminate a popular right-wing leader.