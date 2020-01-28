Netanyahu formally charged in court on corruption charges | News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally charged in court on charges of corruption after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity against prosecution.

Netanyahu was in Washington to meet with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, before the release of Trump's Israeli-Palestinian plan when the Israeli attorney general presented the charges in a Jerusalem court on Tuesday.

Earlier, Netanyahu said he was withdrawing his attempt at parliamentary immunity from prosecution for corruption charges, paving the way for a trial to begin.

Israel's oldest prime minister issued a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, saying that immunity procedures in parliament would have been a "circus,quot; and that he did not want to participate in a "dirty game."

Plus:

"I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request," Netanyahu said.

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, had met to discuss the formation of a committee to discuss the request of the trial immunity prime minister on Tuesday.

It was widely expected that the Knesset would reject the request, which would have dealt Netanyahu with a coup before parliamentary elections scheduled for March 2, the third national vote in less than a year. The Likud party of Netanyahu planned to boycott the session.

His retraction paves the way for legal proceedings against him to move forward. A trial could take months or years and the 70-year-old leader has no legal obligation to resign.

Netanyahu was charged in November with charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust for accusations that he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in exchange for gifts and favorable coverage.

He denies having acted badly, saying that he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and the political left in order to eliminate a popular right-wing leader.

The political opponents of the prime minister made their legal problems a focus of their campaigns in the previous two elections last year.

& # 39; Netanyahu hates being the loser & # 39;

The main rival of Prime Minister Benny Gantz, who runs the Blue and White party, said in a statement: "Netanyahu will go to trial, we must move on."

"No one could run a country and simultaneously handle three serious criminal charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust," he added.

Akiva Eldar, an Israeli columnist at Al-Monitor, said Netanyahu had no choice but to withdraw his immunity request as he lacked sufficient support in parliament.

"Netanyahu hates being the loser. He wanted immunity and couldn't get it. He had no chance. He doesn't have a majority in the Knesset to get immunity," Eldar said.

The Knesset was still expected to meet despite Netanyahu's withdrawal from his request to form the committee, which will also address the request of former welfare minister Haim Katz to prosecute immunity in his own corruption cases.

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List of Arab parties in the Israeli parliament, said "the road to trial is paved and that no diplomatic trick of public relations in the world,quot; would prevent it from being brought to justice.

Netanyahu could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum period of three years for fraud and abuse of trust.