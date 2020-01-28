Neil Lennon keeps calm the Celtic players after the Rangers slip | Soccer news





Neil Lennon with the goal of keeping his players focused on their own results

Celtic manager Neil Lennon keeps his players calm after the Rangers defeat 2-1 against Hearts on Sunday.

The Ladbrokes Premier League champions kept their five-point mattress on top of the table with Steven Gerrard's side having a game in hand over their local rivals.

Lennon, whose side faces St Johnstone on Wednesday, said: "It is a result that happens. Things will change and change maybe as we go."

"We are concentrating on St Johnstone and we look forward to the game because we have played quite well since the beginning of the year."

"I have not really detected any change in your emotions in recent days. We have to focus on our own business and keep things nice and quiet."

Celtic defeated Ross County 3-0 on Saturday, which increased pressure on the Rangers, title rivals, to get a result against Hearts, the last classified, but Lennon believes his team did not gain an advantage by playing the day previous.

"It doesn't matter in any way you really have to win the games," Lennon added.

"Ideally, you win and just wait and see what the next result is. For me, you just win the game and I hope that others lose points around you."