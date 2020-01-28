My biggest fear is undressing for the camera

Wenn

The star of & # 39; I Am Cait & # 39; reveals that she was & # 39; dead of fear & # 39; before taking off your clothes and putting on just a swimsuit in front of the camera for & # 39; I & # 39; m a Celebrity … Get me out of here! & # 39;

Up News Info –

Caitlyn Jenner he suffered a paralyzing anxiety before putting on a swimsuit during his season on the UK reality show "I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here!"As I feared, cameras would capture explicit images.

The former athlete who became a star of transgender reality ended in sixth place last month, December 2019, as she was expelled by the public after spending 20 days with a large number of British stars in the Australian jungle.

In an appearance on the UK daytime television show "Loose women", the 70-year-old woman revealed that her biggest fear was not to fight jungle creatures or take on the disgusting tasks of the program, but to accidentally reveal more than she intended when she wore her swimsuit.

"You have no idea of ​​the anxiety I've been through when wearing a swimsuit. That was like the biggest thing … I did it first in my program I'm cait And I was scared to death. I did not want to ".

"When you enter (to the show), they give you what to do and what not to do; don't swear, but nudity is fine. I said:" Wait a second, this doesn't seem right! & # 39; To be honest , I knew they wanted to get some kind of take of something like that and I wasn't willing to give it to them. They are private moments. "

However, despite his fears, he enjoyed his period in the program and added: "I am very happy to have done it. It was a great experience. It's hard to leave your whole life behind for a month."