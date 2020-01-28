MVP Super Bowl Ranking: NFL Legends and Unexpected Heroes

%MINIFYHTML0f3df774229ac2b8fac3fba58303a31311% %MINIFYHTML0f3df774229ac2b8fac3fba58303a31312%

38. John Elway, QB, Denver (XXXIII)

Elway helped the Broncos get consecutive Super Bowl titles by going 18 of 29 for 336 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 34-19 victory against Atlanta.

37. Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh (XL)

Ward caught five passes for 123 yards and the 43-yard touchdown that sealed the Antwaan Randle-El game in a 21-10 victory against Seattle.



36. Desmond Howard, WR / KR, Packers (XXXI)

Howard had 244 yards back, including a 99-yard initial kickback for a touchdown, in a 35-21 Green Bay victory against Dallas.

35. Eli Manning, QB, N.Y. Giants (XLVI)

Manning finished 30 of 40 for 296 yards and a touchdown to take the Giants to another surprise against New England, this time 21-17.

34. Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh (XIV)

Bradshaw won MVP honors in consecutive seasons after scoring 14 of 21 for 309 yards and two touchdowns, albeit with three interceptions, in a 31-19 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

33. Joe Namath, QB, N.Y. Jets (III)

Namath was 17 of 28 for 206 yards in a 16-7 victory against Baltimore, but the importance in "The Guarantee,quot; for the AFL still carries weight today.