Move over Denzel, Queen Latifah is the new "equalizer,quot; on TV reboot

Queen Latifah will return to television and although we know her mainly for her comedic roles in television shows, she is about to take that action. Queen Latifah will be the new "Equalizer,quot; on the small screen. If they didn't know, the Equalizer was actually a television series years ago before the character became a film franchise starring Denzel Washington.

The restart has been picked up by CBS TV Studios, which also aired the original series in the 1980s, according to Deadline. Queen Latifah will play an "enigmatic figure who uses her broad abilities to help those who have nowhere to go."

Queen Latifah will also serve as one of the producers of the program.

The original "Equalizer,quot; starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent with a mysterious past who uses the skills of his previous career to obtain justice on behalf of innocent people who are trapped in dangerous circumstances.

The series was adapted as a film in 2014. The film starred Denzel Washington and was directed by Antoine Fuqua. It was so popular that it generated an "Equalizer 2,quot;.