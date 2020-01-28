Mos Def cancels concerts in England due to health problems

%MINIFYHTML88f404bf3614d5047874812a0bd892da11% %MINIFYHTML88f404bf3614d5047874812a0bd892da12%

This comes after the hip-hop veteran canceled his initial concert in London on January 18 in which he was originally going to be the protagonist of the Beat Horizon Festival.

Rapper Yasiin Bey was forced to cancel plans to travel to the United Kingdom for a series of festival dates by doctor's order.

The hip-hop veteran, formerly known as Mos def, had been reserved as headliner for the Beat Horizon Festival, with the first concert scheduled to take place in London on January 18.

Bey had to withdraw from that program on the eve of the presentation, blaming a "minor breathing problem," but his representatives insisted he could still join the lineup when the event arrived in Manchester on Saturday, January 25. .

However, that appearance was also canceled the day before the concert since the 46-year-old man was still not well.

In a message posted on Facebook on Friday, Bey wrote: "People of peace. I was planning to travel today. Dr. said I need more time to rest and heal. Without problems it is not pleasant and frustrating, but I am grateful for the support of my family and team and that, apart from my breasts, I'm fine (sic) ".

Promising to compensate his UK fans in the near future, he added: "God willing, I'll see you all when the time is right. Thanks and thanks again. Peace (sic)."

Although Yasiin Bey was absent from the weekend festival stop, attendees still enjoyed the performances of Talib Kweli, British rap icon Goldieand pioneer of drums and bass Roni size, among others.