Miley Cyrus suggests she is not invited to 2020 Grammys because of her love for cannabis

While people wonder why the singer of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; He did not attend the 62nd Grammy Awards, hints that he is no longer invited to the awards shows due to his shocking mischief in the 2013 MTV EMA.

Miley Cyrus& # 39; absence at the 2020 Grammy Awards raised a question among his fans like his father Billy Ray Cyrus He was part of the gala on Sunday, January 26, which was also attended by his sister Noah Cyrus. While people can't help wondering why the big night was lost, the 27-year-old star has shared her own theory about why she wasn't invited to the event.

On Monday, the singer of "Malibu" went to Instagram to imply that she is no longer invited to the Grammys and other awards programs due to her antics at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2013 that were related to her love for cannabis. First "Hannah Montana"Star shared a clip of her smoking a cigarette on stage at the event and wrote in the caption," and we wonder why I am no longer invited to the awards. "

<br />

Since then, many have expressed their support for Miley after she was allegedly blacklisted for the awards due to the reason she mentioned earlier, with Vanessa Hudgens responding to his post, "What a baller." "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"star Lisa Rinna He wrote: "I would have you in mine if I had one."

Designer Alexander Wang told Disney's former love: "Never change." Another user commented: "BECAUSE THEY DON'T DESERVE YOU", while another person echoed the feeling and wrote: "omgggg the shadow that you are too good for them baby is not a surprise".

Some people argued that an artist must be nominated, or have a song recorded in the last year, or be chosen as an interpreter or presenter to attend the Grammy Awards. However, Miley's sister, Noah, also did not meet the criteria and still attended the event.

Meanwhile, his father Billy Ray won the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and the Best Music Video for his collaboration with Lil Nas X in the success of the rapper "Old Town Road". The duo also performed the song with BTS (Bangtan boys), Diplo Y Mason Ramsey.