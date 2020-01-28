Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth officially single again, divorce finalized

%MINIFYHTML5853f02c49428b649004bde9185701de11% %MINIFYHTML5853f02c49428b649004bde9185701de12%

WENN / Andres Otero

The former couple, who married in December 2018, separated in the summer of 2019 and the star of & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; He filed for divorce from his wife of eight months in August.

Miley Cyrus Y Liam Hemsworth They are officially single again after they have finalized their divorce.

The couple married in December 2018, but separated last summer (2019), and now the singer and "The Hunger Games"The stars are ex.

According to the new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, a judge signed the divorce, which was revoked by the lawyers of the previous couple, Laura Wasser and Judith R. Foreman last month (December 2019).

Liam first filed for Miley's divorce in August, citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus moved with the singer Cody Simpson.