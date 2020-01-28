Mike Hill accused of being & # 39; abusive & # 39; towards Cynthia Bailey because of this video

%MINIFYHTMLc4866863a29a5e091c97e6276eb46d1c11% %MINIFYHTMLc4866863a29a5e091c97e6276eb46d1c12%

The video shared on their Instagram account may seem harmless, but some people point out that it could be a sign of the 49-year-old sports commentator's abusive behavior.

Mike Hill Y Cynthia Bailey They seem to get along, but people are now starting to worry about their well-being if they continue with the relationship. It all came from a video that the sports commentator shared on Instagram recently.

In the video, Mike got "The true housewives of Atlanta"Star to drink a cocktail consisting of a gin-tonic with a raw oyster floating around it. Before swallowing the drink, Cynthia mentioned that she had never tried this before, but because she likes the oyster, she was willing to try it." Clearly, the taste was not to his liking, and he was even seen almost drowning and vomiting. However, he tried to fake a smile and repeatedly expressed how much he liked the drink.

His action caused Mike to laugh, while making fun of his fiancee in the caption: "Reason # 1,100,233 why you shouldn't jump into something without doing that investigation first." The 49-year-old woman also added several hashtags, apparently trying to prove through the video that she is not ready to move to the next level of a relationship with him.

The video may seem harmless, but some people pointed out that it could be a sign of their abusive behavior. "He emits abusive vibes," said one, and another agreed, "Abusive and manipulative. It will make him apologize and say it's his fault when it makes a little sense after getting married." Another echoed: "I second the publications saying that it has an abusive and sinister energy."

"The more I listen, the more disgusted I am. Denying and trying to tear it down sounds like a typical narcotics abuse tactic. I hate that it is not valued more after everything that has happened," said a different individual. Meanwhile, someone else suspected: "There is something strange about him."

Mike and Cynthia got engaged last year and are currently planning their nuptials. Recently they were seen taking their pre-wedding photos.