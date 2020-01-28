Meet the 12 new contestants of the biggest loser!

The big loser Come back tonight with 12 new contestants and lots of spirit.

So, before the 9 p.m. reality show Premiere of USA Network, let's meet. In conjunction with its change in broadcasting organizations (The big loser originally broadcast on NBC from 2004 until its end in 2016), the reimagined series will see a modified episode format on screen. And according to the former coach on screen and the next host Bob harper, who told E! News about what to expect from the new season during the winter press tour of the NBCU TV Critics Association, the redefined focus on the participants themselves is remarkable.

"The stories are what really drive this restart," he said, calling The big loserThe 2020 version is "sincere,quot; and explains that it will eliminate the "temptation,quot; and "voting,quot; segments that old fans will remember.

Since the spectators must immerse themselves in the experiences and transformations of the life of the contestants equally as of tonight, we thought that an exchange of presentations was necessary.