Meek Mill joins Roddy Ricch in Tribute Song for Nipsey Hussle

& # 39; Going Bad & # 39; launches & # 39; Letter to Nipsey & # 39; after honoring the murdered MC in a stellar performance with DJ Khaled and John Legend at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

meek mill He has paid tribute to his friend, the deceased Nipsey Hussle, in his new song, "Letter to Nipsey".

The rap star was remembered with a tribute to stars like Meek, DJ Khaled Y John legend at the Grammy 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 26.

After the performance, the star of "Going Bad" dropped his own personal message to the star killed in the form of the new melody, presenting Roddy ricch.

"And I'm not going to sit here and act like I'm your main friend / But when we lost you it really hurt," says Meek. "It scared me to go out without that thing with me / When they all turned against me, you didn't change me."

Meanwhile, Roddy talks about how Nipsey changed his life, his reaction to the rapper's death, and more during his own verse.

All track revenues will benefit Nipsey Hussle's family, Atlantic Records confirmed.

Nipsey died on March 31, 2019 after he was shot outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. I was 33 years old

The star was honored posthumously at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning the Best Rap Performance award for "Racks in the Middle," with Roddy Ricch & Hit-boyand Best rap / singing performance for his appearance in the song "Higher" by DJ Khaled.