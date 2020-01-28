Meek Mill gave Nicki Minaj and her husband a dirty look

%MINIFYHTMLeca4c68da95d3eac5189b70983d6e6f211% %MINIFYHTMLeca4c68da95d3eac5189b70983d6e6f212%

The Philadelphia rapper allegedly shot a dirty look at his ex-girlfriend and current husband Kenneth Petty before they were involved in a heated argument.

New details of the heated discussion between meek mill and ex girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty to the surface It is rumored that Meek provoked the couple by giving them a dirty look when the three were shopping at the same store.

The mocking look supposedly made Nicki leave, which caused the rapper to confront him. That was when the discussion between the two parties began.

In a video that went viral, Meek was heard trying to talk to Nicki in private, but she refused. "There are 50 people outside. We're fine," he said before calling Meek a "b *** h." Meanwhile, her husband Kenneth told Meek: "He doesn't talk to you anymore. He can't talk to me one by one."

Sources connected with Meek then claimed that it was Nicki and Kenneth who approached him first. It is rumored that Meek only wanted to solve his problems in private because they attracted public attention when Kenneth began to get noisy.

Neither Nicki nor Meek Mill commented on the incident.

Nicki Minaj started dating Meek Mill in 2015. She was put in an awkward situation when her then boyfriend dismissed her friend. Duck. He finally broke up with Meek in 2017, and reconciled with Drake. However, he fell in love with Drake again when the Canadian star began to fall in love with Meek in 2018.

Drake and Meek collaborated on a song for the new Meek album that was released in the same year as Nicki & # 39; s. In response, she criticized the duo in her song and rejected Drake in a Young Money meeting for your music video. She also joined forces with Kanye west to annoy Drake who is fighting with Kanye. The former etiquette partners finally stop following each other on social networks.

Nicki Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty, while Meek Mill is currently waiting for a baby with his girlfriend Milano. When Nicki was still engaged to Kenneth, Meek recorded an unpublished song. "This shit beyond me, you were supposed to be my Beyonce / Now you're a fiancee?" rapped.