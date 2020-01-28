Matt Bomer weighs on Tom Brady's biographical rumors

Matt Bomer Y Tom brady They are basically the other's doppelgängers.
During an appearance on Monday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Mike Magic alum talked about whether he would ever be interested in playing the football legend in a biographical film about his life.
How Jimmy Fallon He explained: "When the Patriots won (the Superbowl) last year, they talked. They said: & # 39; We should make a movie about this season & # 39 ;, and suddenly they said: & # 39; Matt Bomer should play Tom Brady & # 39; ".
The host then showed a Photoshop image that made its way into social media at the time he showed Bomer's face in Brady's uniform, and the resemblance is undeniable.
As Fallon asked, "I could see you doing that. Would you ever do it?" The actor remained humble in his response, saying he believes his age would be a problem once the world was ready for a biographical film by Brady.
While joking, "First of all, I wish I looked like Tom Brady."
"But secondly, I think there are more chapters in Tom Brady's biopic," Bomer continued. "I think by the time they are ready to make a Tom Brady biopic, I will be too long for that."
Although I doubt it will happen, The sinner Star admitted that he would "try,quot; if the opportunity arose. As he told Fallon, "Let's do it. Let's start here."
Bomer could be a great fit for the role. Not only does he look like the star athlete, but he is also the son of a former NFL player. The actor's father, John bomer, was recruited by the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.
But those were not the only athletes Bomer and Fallon talked about. the American horror story alum spoke briefly about his experiences with Michael Strahan start of Magic Mike XXL, and also shared a moving story about the love of his three children for the deceased Kobe Bryant.
Bomer and her husband Simon Halls, share three children, Halls kit, 14 and twins Enrique Y Walker Halls11. It turns out that his children love to play basketball and are big fans of the former Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, along with his daughter. Gianna "GiGi,quot; Bryantand another seven. (Fallon honored those lost in the accident at the beginning of Monday's episode, and Bomer posted a tribute to the athlete on Instagram.)
As he told the host: "When I think of Kobe, we have three children. And every time we play basketball and they are making a shot that is particularly challenging or defies the odds, they always say & # 39; Kobe! & # 39; I think it's a testimony of who he was and what gave that game that children around the world, when they want to channel greatness, say his name. One of our children, last night, asked me, said: "Can I still say Kobe when I do something great? And I said: & # 39; Now more than ever, friend & # 39; ".
