Matt Bomer weighs on Tom Brady's biographical rumors

Matt Bomer Y Tom brady They are basically the other's doppelgängers.

During an appearance on Monday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Mike Magic alum talked about whether he would ever be interested in playing the football legend in a biographical film about his life.

How Jimmy Fallon He explained: "When the Patriots won (the Superbowl) last year, they talked. They said: & # 39; We should make a movie about this season & # 39 ;, and suddenly they said: & # 39; Matt Bomer should play Tom Brady & # 39; ".

The host then showed a Photoshop image that made its way into social media at the time he showed Bomer's face in Brady's uniform, and the resemblance is undeniable.

As Fallon asked, "I could see you doing that. Would you ever do it?" The actor remained humble in his response, saying he believes his age would be a problem once the world was ready for a biographical film by Brady.

While joking, "First of all, I wish I looked like Tom Brady."