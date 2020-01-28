Match report – Wycombe 2 – 1 Blackpool

%MINIFYHTML95709e17a4ac3b867e854250d6af89a011% %MINIFYHTML95709e17a4ac3b867e854250d6af89a012%









%MINIFYHTML95709e17a4ac3b867e854250d6af89a013% %MINIFYHTML95709e17a4ac3b867e854250d6af89a014%







1:47



The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Blackpool.

The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Blackpool.

The first goals of Nick Freeman and Alex Samuel gave Wycombe a 2-1 delayed win over Blackpool to return to the automatic promotion spots in League One.

Despite a late start, after a male follower in one of Adams Park's classrooms became ill, Gareth Ainsworth's team had already made the game's revealing contribution in the 10-minute mark and although the Leicester borrower Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored on his Blackpool debut late, they endured.

The game was delayed more than an hour after a spectator got sick and had to be taken to the hospital, with an air ambulance landing in the field.

But Wycombe showed no signs of cold limbs when the game finally started at 8:50 pm, Freeman turned from a center of Samuel to overtake the Chairboys before Samuel became a scorer as he made his way to finish coldly beyond Mark Howard in the goal of the Tangerines. .

The visitors approached on the left foot of Ollie Turton and the head of Joe Nuttall after the break, but it was not until the 86th minute when they removed one.

Dewsbury-Hall unleashed a great effort from outside the area that evaded the return of David Stockdale, but Wycombe stood firm only for his second victory in eight.