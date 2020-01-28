Match report – Walsall 0 – 2 Morecambe

%MINIFYHTML0ac3417f47f88d1ca8a16e129a8f1cc211% %MINIFYHTML0ac3417f47f88d1ca8a16e129a8f1cc212%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Walsall and Morecambe.

Morecambe, threatened by the descent, claimed an invaluable 2-0 victory at Walsall to move four points above Stevenage.

Steven Old's header and the solo goal in Carlos Mendes-Gomes' detention time gave Derek Adams a first victory as head of Morecambe, but the victory also owed much to Christoffer Mafoumbi's penalty stop.

Mafoumbi, a Congolese international, who played only his second game borrowed by Blackpool, saved Wes McDonald's 23-minute shot after Toumani Diagouraga cut the heels of the end.

Prior to the penalty, Mat Sadler shook the corner near Danny Guthrie's pole inches wide and, later, Josh Gordon threw a little more than 20 yards while Walsall dominated.

Morecambe improved before the break and Adam Phillips entered the box to brush the bar from an acute angle.

New Zealand's international defender Old hit a header on a 68-minute corner post from Jordan Cranston to put Morecambe forward.

Walsall, who fell to 14th place, almost rescued a point at the time of detention, but Dan Scarr directed Jack Nolan's cross toward the post and Mendes-Gomes ran to the other end to get home from eight yards.