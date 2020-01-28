Match report – Port Vale 3 – 1 Exeter

%MINIFYHTMLaa5d56ee5fa17fba355c94c5c5e2239c11% %MINIFYHTMLaa5d56ee5fa17fba355c94c5c5e2239c12%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Exeter City.

Ritchie Bennett scored twice when Port Vale came from behind to beat Exeter 3-1.

Nicky Ajose gave the Greeks the advantage, but Bennett's penalty shot the level of the Valiants after the break, before Leon Legge put Vale ahead and Bennett headed home his second.

Exeter took a well-deserved advantage in 22 minutes when the center of Brennan Dickenson evaded everyone except Ajose, who nodded at Scott Brown's side.

Bennett and Legge addressed the Valiants from the sets, but the hosts won a penalty when Dickenson awkwardly challenged David Amoo and Bennett leveled from the spot.

Vale could have moved on when David Worrall got into Scott Burgess, which went on from a short distance.

But the hosts came forward when Legge met Worrall's cross and returned home after the hour.

The cap of the Greeks Jonny Maxted stopped Amoo's effort towards security, but Bennett had his second and third Vale when he nodded towards Burgess's cross.

Substitute Randell Williams hit the outside of a late pole for Exeter, who almost grabs one.