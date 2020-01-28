Match Report – Plymouth 2 – 2 Crawley

%MINIFYHTMLc2243934f283b0713a61cb6f2eb361a611% %MINIFYHTMLc2243934f283b0713a61cb6f2eb361a612%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Plymouth Argyle and Crawley Town.

Crawley striker Ollie Palmer headed home to equalize the break time when his team stopped the four-game winning streak of Plymouth Sky Bet League Two with a 2-2 draw at Home Park.

Palmer put his side forward after 27 minutes after Scott Wootton's clearance hit the back of fellow central defender Niall Canavan.

The ball fell inviting for Palmer to push under goalkeeper Alex Palmer on the goal line.

With 1-0, Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris made an excellent save to avoid Ryan Hardie's angled shot, while Antoni Sarcevic's header deflected off the post.

Sarcevic won and converted a 44-minute penalty when Plymouth returned from conceding a strange first game. He cut from the left sideline and Bez Lubala committed a foul on the way to the goal. The midfielder punched his kick in the middle.

Canavan cleared the goal line early in the second half when Crawley tried to regain the lead.

On the other end, Morris made a spectacular dive stop to push Sarcevic's upward momentum away.

Substitute forward Luke Jephcott led Argyle to a 2-1 lead in the 83rd minute, watching Byron Moore's slow pass from the right.

While Palmer scored his second goal of the game in death, Jamie Sendles-White headed through the arch to seal a late spot for visitors.