Match report – Oldham 3 – 1 Mansfield

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town.

Oldham took revenge on Mansfield with a dominant display on his way to a 3-1 Sky Bet League Two victory at Boundary Park.

Dino Maamria's team, which lost 6-1 in Field Mill on the back in October, was by far the best team in its entirety and faced Jonny Smith, Tom Hamer and Gevaro Nepomuceno, before a late consolation from Otis Khan

Nepomuceno and David Wheater worked on Mansfield's goalkeeper, Bobby Olejnik, before the opening goal came after 23 minutes, when Smith regained the ball and hit it on his left foot before hitting a low-angle pulse in the far corner .

Oldham doubled his lead two minutes before halftime when a corner kick from Smith was greeted by Hamer's left foot volley, the ball headed for the far post.

Mansfield fell three behind after 58 minutes when Nepomuceno intervened from the right flank and fired in an excellent effort with the left from 20 yards.

Mansfield's substitute, Khan, became short-range for a consolation blow in the third minute of additional time, but Oldham was a comfortable winner at the end of a seven-win streak.