Match report – Northampton 3 – 0 Scunthorpe

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton and Scunthorpe.

Kevin van Veen was ejected against his former club when Northampton extended his unbeaten streak to eight games in all competitions with a 3-0 dominant victory over Scunthorpe.

Vadaine Oliver scored an early header and Van Veen's red card led to a comfortable night for the Cobblers when Oliver added to his account and then Sam Hoskins converted from the point.

The hosts went ahead in seven minutes when new loan signer James Olayinka extended the ball to Nicky Adams and Oliver crossed his corner in the lower corner.

The main flash point of the night came eight minutes after the break when Van Veen raised his hands and pushed Charlie Goode in the chest, resulting in a direct red card.

Goode then almost scored, heading against the post, before Ian Lawlor saved with Adams's legs at the beginning of the second half.

United remained a threat with 10 men, as George Miller widened, however, the game ended and he shook with two goals in eight minutes.

Oliver scored on the second attempt at the hour mark after being played by Hoskins, who then scored from the spot himself after a foul on Callum Morton.