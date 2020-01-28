Match report – Newport 1 – 0 Macc & # 39; field

%MINIFYHTML06b6cefdf16218587091fd6d7bb5f4bb11% %MINIFYHTML06b6cefdf16218587091fd6d7bb5f4bb12%









%MINIFYHTML06b6cefdf16218587091fd6d7bb5f4bb13% %MINIFYHTML06b6cefdf16218587091fd6d7bb5f4bb14%







1:44



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Newport County and Macclesfield.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Newport County and Macclesfield.

Newport maintained pressure on its play-off rivals in the Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 win over Macclesfield at Rodney Parade.

Michael Flynn's team is now eight points from the play-off spots, but crucially it has three games in the hand of its rivals.

Macclesfield was close to opening the scoring when Arthur Gnahoua came face to face with Tom King, but the far right shot inches from the net.

The Exiles broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Josh Labadie's header beat Macclesfield goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on the far post after a fantastic crossing of Green, which wreaked havoc with his rhythm on the touch line.

Padraig Amond could also have done 2-0 before the break with his shot hit by Mitchell, which means that Newport had a 1-0 lead in the interval.

Mitchell was forced into an outstanding save after halftime, as he acrobatically tipped Labadie's shot over the crossbar.

The Silkmen pressed hard to get a draw, but they couldn't break Newport's defensive resolution.