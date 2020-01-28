Match Report – Grimsby 3 – 1 Stevenage

%MINIFYHTMLe9cb7075348b3aefd1b9466c952cf0c811% %MINIFYHTMLe9cb7075348b3aefd1b9466c952cf0c812%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Grimsby and Stevenage.

Grimsby pushed aside the fighters of League Two Stevenage 3-1 to get their first home victory since Ian Holloway took over.

Elliott Whitehouse put Grimsby on the road with a first 17-minute game that seemed to come out of Stevenage defender Ben Nugent, before a Billy Clarke penalty and a goal for Charles Vernam sealed the three points.

The chances were few and far between during the early stages before Whitehouse returned home from six yards after James Hanson hit the post with an initial header.

On the other extreme, James McKeown was kept honest twice by former lender Grimsby Simeon Jackson.

Upon restarting, Clarke sent his shot to the center in half after Harry Clifton had been knocked down in the area, before Vernam sealed the points with an excellent solo goal 20 minutes from the end.

Stevenage midfielder Charlie Lakin did the same when the clock marked additional time, but it was too little and too late for visitors.

Grimsby could have extended his advantage even more when substitute James Tilley was sent clean.

However, the January signing directly hit goalkeeper Paul Farman.