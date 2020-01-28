Match report – Forest Grn 1 – 4 Carlisle

%MINIFYHTML2c6971d0f0cd430e608e4ab6119d829d11% %MINIFYHTML2c6971d0f0cd430e608e4ab6119d829d12%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Forest Green Rovers and Carlisle.

Nathan Thomas made a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Carlisle derailed the ambitions of promoting Green Forest with an emphatic 4-1 victory.

On a night of punishment for the Mark Cooper team, the Cumbrians surprised their hosts with two goals in three minutes of the first half.

The rovers dominated the territory for the first 20 minutes, but Carlisle struck after 23 minutes when Mike Jones shot a ball through the area for Thomas to stab.

Two minutes later, Thomas grabbed second place, this time letting it fly with a fierce 30-yard drive that flew over Conrad Logan.

And he completed his hat-trick only 11 seconds after the restart, scoring from the penalty spot after former Reading defender Matt Mills knocked down Jack Bridge.

The rovers were in disarray, Lewis Alessandra hit a post just before Josh Kayode hit home a quarter in the 49th minute.

Carl Winchester scored a goal for the hosts after 58 minutes, turning a penalty after Aaron Hayden turned to Josh March, but Carlisle was already home and dry.