Match report – Crewe 2 – 0 Leyton Or

%MINIFYHTMLd27bce12dcc15ec5c59b81a66a9c5a3a11% %MINIFYHTMLd27bce12dcc15ec5c59b81a66a9c5a3a12%









%MINIFYHTMLd27bce12dcc15ec5c59b81a66a9c5a3a13% %MINIFYHTMLd27bce12dcc15ec5c59b81a66a9c5a3a14%







1:36



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe and Leyton Orient.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe and Leyton Orient.

Charlie Kirk took full advantage of a calamity of goalkeepers to help Crewe beat Leyton Orient 2-0, which led them back to the top three places in Sky Bet League Two.

Daniel Powell added a late second, but the Railroad Men were far from impressive for most of the Gresty Road meeting.

They were presented with a gift from Sam Sargeant in the second minute with the O goalkeeper sliding by placing a routine pass that allows Kirk to pinch and finish.

Kirk, restored to Crewe's initial XI, approached again by making a bold effort just after the far post.

However, the East carried a threat and had enough opportunities to be level again at rest.

Craig Clay approached with a touch that dropped the wrong side of the pole, while Ruel Sotiriou gave James Brophy a cross pass.

Conor Wilkinson was agonized by his completion while he flew after Will Jaaskelainen pushed the Sotiriou explosion from 20 yards.

Oriente continued its momentum after the break and thought they had leveled off when Sotiriou entered, but Wilkinson's impulse on a defender was discovered.

Crewe was meek in the last third, but midfielder Oli Finney approached when he made a shot in the goal face and Kirk had a frizz effort out of play.

Then Powell charged from the right and drove a fierce angled end past Sargeant to kill the game.