Match report – Accrington 0 – 2 Peterboro

The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington and Peterborough.

Sammie Szmodics and Joe Ward scored when Peterborough won 2-0 at Accrington.

Szmodics, lent by Bristol City, scored from the start with Ward playing at home the second to achieve three consecutive victories for Posh.

Stanley has not yet achieved a victory in the league in 2020 while fighting near the bottom.

Peterborough's Christy Pym was the first archer in action, magnificently denying the wolves Sadou Diallo in the third minute.

But the visitors opened the scoring after 11 minutes when Siriki Dembele broke down and found Szmodics in space and his shot deflected Mark Hughes and slipped to the near post for his second goal in just his third game for Posh.

Joe Pritchard made an effort in a good position for Stanley, while goalkeeper Joe Bursik denied Frankie Kent and Szmodics before the break.

Posh arrived at two after 51 minutes when Ivan Toney broke in and faced Ward selflessly, who shot home from 10 yards with Stanley calling offside.

Toney, who has 20 goals this season, had a couple of opportunities to reach the scoreboard, as Peterborough comfortably held all three points.