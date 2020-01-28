Margaret Court presented trophy at the Australian Open | News

%MINIFYHTML1bdef95d3a0578e1580ae1db34e8c17e11% %MINIFYHTML1bdef95d3a0578e1580ae1db34e8c17e12%

The organizers of the Australian Open have caused controversy by giving a special trophy to Margaret Court, marking 50 years since winning the four major tournaments in the same year.

But many have condemned the tribute because of their open opinions on social issues, including homosexuality.

Andrew Thomas of Al Jazeera reports from Melbourne.