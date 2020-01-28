Map of Wuhan Coronavirus: monitoring the spread of the outbreak

%MINIFYHTML12637a167eba8ad7605175f2b0a549a311% %MINIFYHTML12637a167eba8ad7605175f2b0a549a312%

Wuhan's coronavirus has made more than 4,500 people sick in Asia, according to health officials. Many other cases are suspected but not confirmed. Until Tuesday morning, at least 106 people have died, all in China.

%MINIFYHTML12637a167eba8ad7605175f2b0a549a313% %MINIFYHTML12637a167eba8ad7605175f2b0a549a314%

Confirmed cases Sources: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University; National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China; local governments Note: Data as of 8:30 p.m. E.T., January 27

The disease has been detected in at least 13 other countries, almost all with people who traveled from China.

Five cases have been confirmed in the United States: a woman in her 60s in Chicago, a man in her 30s in the state of Washington, two people in southern California and one person in Arizona.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The outbreak began in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China. But what animal is the source of the virus and how many people are at risk remain unclear. The virus can spread from person to person, but it is not known how easily.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

What is being done to contain the outbreak?



The Chinese authorities took the extraordinary step of shutting down Wuhan, canceling airplanes and trains leaving the city and suspending buses, underground trains and ferries within it. By Friday, at least 12 other cities in Hubei Province had issued travel restrictions, including Huanggang, home of seven million people, and Ezhou, a city of approximately one million.













About 20 million people live in these three cities About 20 million people I live in these three cities.

Source: OpenStreetMap

Restrictions on trains and other forms of public transport occur just before the Lunar New Year holidays, when hundreds of millions of people travel around and outside the country.

The restrictions also began to extend beyond Hubei. On Saturday, the Beijing city government announced that it would suspend all interprovincial buses, effectively limiting road trips to the capital.

How big could the outbreak be?



Researchers at Northeastern University and Imperial College London estimate that the number of cases may be five or ten times greater than what was reported. Thousands of suspicious cases have not yet been confirmed with evidence, and others with the virus may not have sought medical attention.

On Monday, Northeast researchers estimated there may be about 25,000 cases. Estimates will change as more cases are reported and more information about the virus is known.





Estimated number of coronavirus cases











These estimates are based on an analysis of the population of Wuhan, the number of cases detected outside of China and the number of people traveling from Wuhan to other areas. Public health officials do not yet know how the disease is transmitted, and experts asked for caution when interpreting estimates.

"These are very early models that make several assumptions based on the available evidence," said David Heymann, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. "They are not true, they are just one step to try to better understand this outbreak."