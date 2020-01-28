Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regrets the January transfer window & # 39; lasts & # 39; | Soccer news

Solskjaer says Alexis Sánchez could return to Old Trafford in the summer and prove that his skeptics are wrong.

















Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is difficult to sign players in January, but insists that the club will continue to work hard in the transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lamented the "difficult,quot; nature of the January transfer window after admitting that there are no updates on Bruno Fernandes' search for Manchester United.

United has been linked to a movement for the midfielder of Sporting Lisbon along the window, but with a significant gap between the valuation of the two clubs of the Portugal international, an agreement seems less and less likely to be completed before Friday's deadline.

"I don't have any updates for you on the transfers," said Solskjaer. "I have nothing to say now.

"If there is something out there, then the club looks for it and looks at it. It's difficult this window, it has always been that way. I can't remember how many good deals we have brought in January."

United has been linked to a movement for Sporting Lisboa midfielder Bruno Fernandes

"Henrik (Larsson) … Nemanja (Vidic) and Patrice (Evra) were two good guys. It's hard, it's very difficult because clubs don't want to lose their best players."

& # 39; Sánchez will prove that you are wrong & # 39;

Two years ago, United made a breakthrough in January by signing Alexis Sánchez del Arsenal, but the Chilean striker had problems at Old Trafford, scoring only five goals in 45 appearances before joining Inter Milan on loan last summer .

Despite allowing him to leave the club, Solskjaer suggested that the former Barcelona striker could still succeed in his United career when his Series A loan ends at the end of the season.

Alexis Sánchez has recently returned from a long-term ankle injury

"Alexis will return in the summer and show that they are wrong," Solskjaer said after a media question.

After seeing his team produce one of their most disappointing exhibits of the season in a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley last week, Solskjaer insisted that the club needed "quality,quot; signings.

However, with only three days until the January transfer window closes, United's only reinforcements seem to come in the form of players returning from an injury.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had an ankle cast removed

Key midfielders Scott McTominay (knee) and Paul Pogba (ankle) have been out since December, but could be in line for February returns.

"It is difficult to set deadlines for long-term injuries because they also need training before being free of injuries," Solskjaer said.

"Paul took off the cast and Scott took off the brakes, so at least now they can start working on the lawn soon."