Malang's Phir Na Mile Kabhi is about the pain that comes with separation

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have joined for the first time for Malang de Mohit Suri. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The film is about four people who kill for emotion and have different reasons for doing so. Malang will hit theaters on February 7, 2020. The advance and the songs of the film have worked well. Today the creators released another Malang song titled Phir Na Mile Kabhi.

Sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari, the song has been written by Prince Dubey. It takes viewers on a journey of two lovers, Aditya and Disha, who separate after Aditya decides to leave her, as she is afraid of forming a bond. The song is touching and will surely play a chord with the audience. If you haven't heard it yet, check it out here.