Major earthquakes in the Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba | Cuba News

%MINIFYHTMLe312bfad4b4ab8d8b3c9a60b28fe46dc11% %MINIFYHTMLe312bfad4b4ab8d8b3c9a60b28fe46dc12%

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 shook Tuesday at sea in southern Cuba, causing a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the International Tsunami Information Center .

The epicenter of the earthquake, initially reported as magnitude 7.3 before being updated, was between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Plus:

The earthquake was not felt strongly in the Cuban capital of Havana or Kingston, Jamaica, according to witnesses from the Reuters News Agency.

%MINIFYHTMLe312bfad4b4ab8d8b3c9a60b28fe46dc13% %MINIFYHTMLe312bfad4b4ab8d8b3c9a60b28fe46dc14%

Meanwhile, Mikhail Campbell, a police media relations officer in the Cayman Islands, said he had no immediate knowledge of any reports of serious damage.

Tsunami warnings were issued quickly.

"The dangerous tsunami waves of this earthquake are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica … Cayman Islands and Cuba," said the International Tsunami Information Center.

The disaster management agency for the Cayman Islands government on Twitter urged people to move away from coastal areas and said people in low-lying areas should "evacuate vertically,quot; in multi-storey buildings.